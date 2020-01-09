Jammu & Kashmir is now corruption free, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Thursday that politicians who have always kept their personal interests above that of Jammu and Kashmir have been sidelined and now there is a corruption-free environment in J&K. "It is good that Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards development. Corruption had hampered development in Kashmir in past. Jammu and Kashmir has corruption-free environment now. Politicians who used to keep personal interest over Kashmir's interest are now sidelined," Naqvi told ANI.

Speaking on the students' protest in various universities across the country including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Naqvi said: "We all were students. They can protest but they should have solid issue and not fabricated issues. It is our constitutional and social responsibility to tell them that they are misguided. Lies will soon be defeated by truth." A group of around 15 foreign envoys based in New Delhi will be taken to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to see first-hand the efforts being made by the Government in the region.

The decision was taken after some envoys based in the national capital requested to visit the region. Sources said that accordingly, a group of around 15 envoys -- from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others -- who are based in Delhi, are being taken to the Union Territory.

They will meet civil society leaders and will be briefed on the security situation by the Army and intelligence services. Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.