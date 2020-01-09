Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore faces first legal challenge over misinformation law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:36 IST
Singapore faces first legal challenge over misinformation law

Singapore, Jan 9 (AFP) A Singapore opposition party has mounted the first legal challenge against an online misinformation law that activists say is being used to silence criticism of the government ahead of elections. The controversial legislation gives authorities the power to order corrections be placed next to posts they deem false.

Since the law came into force in October, several opposition figures and activists have been ordered to place a banner next to online posts stating that they contain false information. The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), one of a handful of small opposition groups in the city-state, has now asked the courts to overturn a government order for it to correct two Facebook posts and an article on its website.

The Facebook posts said many Singaporeans had been displaced from white-collar jobs by foreigners -- claims the government said were "false and misleading". "We undertake this legal action because, as difficult as it may be, we must stand up for our fellow Singaporeans and fight for what little space we have left in Singapore to uphold our democratic freedoms," the party said on its website late Wednesday.

The challenge was filed against Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, whose ministry last month ordered the corrections be put up and later rejected an application to withdraw the order. "Ms Teo has plunged a dagger into the heart (of) Singapore's political system already plagued by anti-democratic rules that keep the (ruling People's Action Party) entrenched in power," said the SDP, which currently has no seats in parliament.

While it is praised for its economic management, affluent Singapore's government is also regularly criticised for curbing civil liberties. The People's Action Party (PAP) has ruled Singapore for decades and is expected to comfortably win polls expected within months, with a weak opposition seen as little real challenge.

The High Court has set Thursday next week to hear the SDP's challenge. The government insists the legislation is necessary to stop falsehoods from circulating online that could sow divisions in the multi-ethnic, multi-faith country. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Two men posing as RTI activists held for extortion

Two men have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a sculptor in suburban Santacruz by posing as Right to Information RTI activists, police said on Thursday. The accused, Dinesh Singh and Ramesh Pardeshi, were arrested by Vakola...

Nirbhaya: Last time 4 convicts were hanged in a day was in '83

With four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case set to face the gallows on January 22, this wont be the first time that four convicts on death row will be hanged in a day. In 1983, four convicts in the sensational Joshi- Abhyan...

Saina, Sindhu enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Saina Nehwal and reigning world champion P V Sindhu produced dominating performances to progress to the womens singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday. Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a com...

Australian cricketers Paine, Lyon see 'mind-blowing' fire devastation

Australian cricketers Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon said they were humbled to see the unbelievable efforts of rescue teams as they visited areas devastated by bushfires. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season as huge fires have s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020