UK PM Johnson urges 'end to hostilities' in call with Rouhani

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to end to its confrontation with the United States and stressed Britain's commitments to Tehran's nuclear deal, Downing Street said on Thursday.

Johnson "called for an end to hostilities" and underlined Britain's commitment to Iran's nuclear agreement with foreign powers, calling it "the best arrangement currently available to deliver on our goal of stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon", his spokesman said.

