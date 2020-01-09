Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson urges 'end to hostilities' in call with Rouhani

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:06 IST
UK PM Johnson urges 'end to hostilities' in call with Rouhani
Image Credit: Flickr

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to end to its confrontation with the United States and stressed Britain's commitments to Tehran's nuclear deal, Downing Street said on Thursday.

Johnson "called for an end to hostilities" and underlined Britain's commitment to Iran's nuclear agreement with foreign powers, calling it "the best arrangement currently available to deliver on our goal of stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon", his spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials, besides industry leaders, according to sources. The top executive will also attend SMBhav an event focussi...

CAG submits report on economic sector accounts to Rajasthan govt

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG has submitted its report related to accounts of economic sector to the state government, an official statement said. The report will be tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly.The report is about ac...

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the payment of cash equivalent to the quantum of rice for the beneficiaries of free rice scheme is being made as per the directions of the Central government. In her whatsapp me...

My mission to make BSNL one of top companies in India: Prasad

My mission to make BSNL one of top companies in India Prasad Chennai, Jan 9 PTI Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said state-owned BSNL is a strategic asset of the country and it was his mission to make it one of the top c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020