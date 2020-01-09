Left Menu
Spain's top court says jailed Catalan separatist cannot be released -El Mundo

  • Reuters
  • Madrid
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:13 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:10 IST
File photo

The sentencing of Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras to 13 years in prison barred him from enjoying immunity as a member of the European Parliament and he has to remain behind bars, Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, according to El Mundo newspaper.

The decision comes three weeks after the European Union's highest court ruled that the Catalan leader was entitled to immunity as an MEP. A spokeswoman for the court said she was unaware of the contents of the ruling.

Junqueras was sentenced in October over his role in Catalonia's failed bid for secession in 2017. He was elected an MEP while in prison awaiting the verdict and has not been able to take up his seat.

