Cong, left parties trying to 'gain mileage' out of CAA issue:

Union Minister Suresh C Angadi on Thursday charged the Congress and left parties with trying to gain 'political mileage' by creating disturbances on the CAA issue. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in neighbouring Lawspet block to garner the support of people for the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, "Congress is trying to politicise the CAA issue also. Congress and left parties are seeking to gain politically out of it." He said there was no room for any apprehension on the part of anyone in the wake of the enactment of CAA.

"If any one has any grievances they can turn up for debates and parties were welcome to have a debate in a "peaceful manner" in Parliament on CAA," Angadi said. The Union Minister of State for Railways also contended that it was not the duty of the States to say that they would not implement the Act as it was the Centre that had the right to grant citizenship.

Puducherry unit of BJP V Saminathan MLA and other legislators here were among those who accompanied the Union Minister during his door-to-door visit to register people's support for the CAA..

