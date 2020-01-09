Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Ireland political talks at advanced stage, Irish PM says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:57 IST
N.Ireland political talks at advanced stage, Irish PM says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

Talks between Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland to restore devolved government there are reaching an "advanced stage", Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. Politicians in the British province have until Monday to end a three-year hiatus or risk fresh elections that London has said will be called if no agreement is reached.

Sinn Fein, the largest nationalist party, withdrew from the power-sharing government exactly three years ago saying it was not being treated equally. Since then Sinn Fein and the largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), have blamed each other for successive failed attempts to break the deadlock. DUP lawmakers from the regional assembly and the UK parliament in London were due to meet at 1600 GMT on Thursday, a source familiar with the process told Reuters, as Varadkar sounded a positive note in Dublin.

"I gave the cabinet an update on the situation in the North. Talks are reaching an advanced stage now in Stormont," Varadkar told a news conference, referring to the Northern Irish assembly. The importance of the devolved administration has increased following a provision in Britain's European Union withdrawal deal that will give the assembly the right every four years to consider whether to maintain alignment with EU market rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect (AFP) RUPRUP

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect AFP RUPRUP...

Pelosi says House likely to send Trump impeachment articles 'soon'

The U.S. House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump to the Senate probably soon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.We should move smartly and strategical...

Trump: Downed Ukrainian plane in Iran could have made a mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.Somebody could have made a mistake, Trump...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale records, oil dips, as investors hail easing of Mideast tensions

Crude prices slid and equity markets around the world set new highs on Thursday as investors took on greater risk in a relief rally after the United States and Iran moved to defuse escalating tensions in the Middle East.Gold prices retreate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020