Development News Edition

Law is not to gag voices, Soren says after dropping sedition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:09 IST
Image Credit: wikipedia

After directing Dhanbad administration to drop sedition charges against 3000 anti-CAA protesters, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said law is there not to gag voices but to instil a sense of security among the people. In a significant decision, Soren had on Wednesday given order to withdraw sedition charges slapped against 3000 people in Dhanbad for taking out a procession against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA).

"Law is not to intimidate the people or gag their voices, instead (it should) instil a sense of security among the people," Soren tweeted hours after issuing the instruction to the Dhanbad administration. The district administration had lodged sedition cases against seven named accused and other unknown 3000 people for taking out a procession against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) in the coal city "without taking prior permission from the concerned authority", a police officer had said on Wednesday.

Those charges have since been dropped, the officials said. "Mere netritwa mein chal rahi sarkar mein kanun Janata ki awaz ko buland karne ka karya karegi (the government run under my leadership will work to strengthen the voice of people)," Soren said in his tweet.

Asserting in an another tweet that action has been initiated against officials lodging sedition charges, Soren had appealed to the people saying "state is yours (and) it is our responsibility to respect law and order". Soon after taking over the reins of Jharkhand, the Soren government in its first cabinet decision on December 29 last decided to withdraw all cases registered against tribals involved in Pathalgarhi movement and those who took part in protests after the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act were amended.

Soren is heading the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition ministry which has succeded the BJP-led ministry in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

