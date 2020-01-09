TN names two state-run varsities after Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed two Bills to name a fisheries university and a music varsity after late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. The Tamil Nadu Fisheries University and The Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University have been rechristened "The Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University," and "The Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University." Orders had been issued in 2017 for the name change of fisheries varsity and sometime back as regards the music university.

Though the name change is already in force in both the state-run varsities, the Bills were adopted to validate the change. DMK and other opposition party members, who opposed most of the other Bills, did not oppose naming the varsities after Jayalalithaa.

A Bill to repeal over 145 enactments that have become obsolete, including 'The Tamil Nadu Coffee Stealing Prevention Act, 1878' was also adopted. The government said the State Law Commission recommended repeal of such redundant enactments and the Bill seeks to give effect to it.

The TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Act was amended to bestow the government with power of inspection and inquiry. Bills replacing ordinances to extend the term of special officers in local bodies upto 30 June, 2020, or until the first meeting of the civic bodies - whichever is earlier - were adopted..

