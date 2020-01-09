Delhi BJP leader seeks action against IPS officer for 'mocking' Hindus

A Delhi BJP leader on Thursday demanded action against a woman IPS officer for allegedly "mocking" Hindus on Twitter. Aslam Khan, who has served as deputy commissioner in Delhi Police, however, claimed that her twitter handle was facing some problems and she had deleted the contentious tweet.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had on Wednesday tweeted: "Leftists Are Cancer....." to which Khan had allegedly replied: "Can't we cure them with cow urine." On Thursday, Bagga requested Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to initiate action against Khan.

"@kishanreddybjp Ji this is not 1st time @aslam_IPS has bruised, mocked or contemptuous about other people's religion, specially Hindus. Just as candle cannot burn without fire, humans cannot live without a spiritual life. Officers like her must be punished as per the law of land," Bagga tweeted. Khan said that her Twitter account was facing problems since December.

"I was facing problems in restoring my account since Dec 3rd week. Today it was brought to my notice that a tweet has been posted using my Twitter handle which was not done by me. Took up the matter with Twitter eeter and restored my acnt and deleted the said post," she said in a tweet. However, Bagga urged Reddy to order a "fair investigation" into Khan's claim to reveal the "truth".

