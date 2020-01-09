Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP leader seeks action against IPS officer for 'mocking' Hindus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 23:02 IST
Delhi BJP leader seeks action against IPS officer for 'mocking' Hindus

A Delhi BJP leader on Thursday demanded action against a woman IPS officer for allegedly "mocking" Hindus on Twitter. Aslam Khan, who has served as deputy commissioner in Delhi Police, however, claimed that her twitter handle was facing some problems and she had deleted the contentious tweet.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had on Wednesday tweeted: "Leftists Are Cancer....." to which Khan had allegedly replied: "Can't we cure them with cow urine." On Thursday, Bagga requested Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to initiate action against Khan.

"@kishanreddybjp Ji this is not 1st time @aslam_IPS has bruised, mocked or contemptuous about other people's religion, specially Hindus. Just as candle cannot burn without fire, humans cannot live without a spiritual life. Officers like her must be punished as per the law of land," Bagga tweeted. Khan said that her Twitter account was facing problems since December.

"I was facing problems in restoring my account since Dec 3rd week. Today it was brought to my notice that a tweet has been posted using my Twitter handle which was not done by me. Took up the matter with Twitter eeter and restored my acnt and deleted the said post," she said in a tweet. However, Bagga urged Reddy to order a "fair investigation" into Khan's claim to reveal the "truth".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S., Iran ease fear of conflict but threats keep tension high

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trumps call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks as the Middle East remained on edge following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehrans retaliatory missile strikes. P...

Hopes for spike in U.S. farm exports to China dim ahead of trade deal signing

Days before a U.S.-China trade deal is due to be signed, large Chinese purchases of Brazilian soybeans and a pair of unexpected policy moves by Beijing have dimmed U.S. hopes that China would double its imports of American farm products thi...

Turnout drops again at French pension protest marches -ministry

Turnout at union-led French demonstrations against pension reform dropped sharply again on a fourth day of nationwide protests, Interior Ministry estimates showed.The minister said that nationwide 452,000 people had marched on Thursday, inc...

Delhi on top in terms of crime with over 2 lakh cases in 2018: NCRB

Delhi topped the crime chart over 18 other metropolitan cities, with over two lakh such incidents reported in the national capital in 2018, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB. A total of 2,25,977 incidents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020