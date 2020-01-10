Left Menu
UPDATE 1-U.S. House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

  • Updated: 10-01-2020 04:44 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 04:44 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander. The Democratic-controlled House voted 224 to 194, almost exclusively along party lines, reflecting the deep divide in Congress. Democrats accused Trump of acting recklessly and backed the war powers resolution, while Trump's fellow Republicans, who rarely vote against the president, opposed it.

Passage in the House sends the measure to the Republican-controlled Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Republicans hold 53 of the chamber's 100 seats and rarely vote against the president, but at least two Republican senators have expressed support for the war powers resolution. If passed by the House and Senate, the measure does not need Trump's signature to go into effect. The White House issued a statement opposing it.

"This concurrent resolution is misguided, and its adoption by Congress could undermine the ability of the United States to protect American citizens whom Iran continues to seek to harm," the Statement of Administration Policy said.

