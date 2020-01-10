Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:50 IST
Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Yechury

Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition meeting on the CAA. Banerjee, while speaking in the state Assembly on Thursday, said she will not attend the meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi here on January 13. Her decision was in protest against the violence allegedly carried out by the Congress and Left in the state during the nationwide trade union strike on January 8.

"The defence of India's secular democracy in the face of sinister attacks by RSS/BJP is the task of every patriot. No differences or rivalries at local & state levels should come in the way to defend our Constitution. We, in Kerala have shown how this struggle should be conducted," Yechury tweeted late last night. Yechury also slammed the Bengal government for preventing the passage of an anti-CAA resolution in the assembly.

"It is strange that the West Bengal government has rejected a Resolution, suggested by Left parties and Congress in the Business Advisory Committee, against the CAA/NRC/NPR this morning," he said. Earlier, Banerjee said in the House that since the Assembly had adopted a resolution against a pan-India NRC in September last year, which also denounced according Indian citizenship to people on the basis of religion, there was no need for a fresh resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Historic judgement, this time court did not come under any pressure: Azad on SC's J-K ruling

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government had tried to mislead the people and this time the apex court did not come under any pressure. In a significant ruling, the...

3 more complaints received by Delhi Police in connection with JNU violence

Three more complaints have been received by Delhi Police related to violence that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Universitys campus on January 5, taking a number of total complaints to 14. Three more complaints received related to the J...

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Before the Hong Kong protests began in June, Chris Ngai spent most of his free time playing World of Warcraft and finding new cocktail recipes. Now the bespectacled 24-year-old junior engineer is launching a trade union.His aim is to ramp u...

3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and evidence relating to Jan 5 violence at JNU campus.

3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and evidence relating to Jan 5 violence at JNU campus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020