Madhya Pradesh will become 'Madira Pradesh': Chouhan on govt allowing liquor license holders to open sub-shops

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday slammed the Kamal Nath-led state government and said that its decision to allow liquor license holders to open sub-shops by paying extra will turn the state into "Madira Pradesh".

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday slammed the Kamal Nath-led state government and said that its decision to allow liquor license holders to open sub-shops by paying extra will turn the state into "Madira Pradesh". "This decision will make Madhya Pradesh 'Madira Pradesh'. When our government was there, we had decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the state and we had even started closing the liquor shops which were already there at that time... Don't take such decisions which will destroy the state," Chouhan told media here.

Chouhan has also wrote to Nath urging him to take back the decision. "The question is not about liquor shops. It is about the security of women and future of youth," he said.

The BJP leader attacked Nath for his statement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "indecent". On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister accused the BJP of diverting the attention of people from real issues and said "no one from the party took part in the freedom struggle" but it was giving lessons in nationalism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

