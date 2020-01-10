Thai opposition leader says he has been charged over huge anti-govt rally

Thai opposition party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been charged in connection with an anti-government rally he staged last month, he said on Friday after meeting with police. The Dec. 15 rally Thanathorn called was the largest since a 2014 coup when then-army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power from a civilian government.

Thanathorn said he and seven others were charged on Friday with breaching a law on public gatherings that were imposed under Prayuth's military government. He said he has denied the charges, which he described as politically motivated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

