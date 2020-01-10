Left Menu
BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for inducting Shoaib Iqbal in AAP

  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-01-2020 17:46 IST
The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal over inducting Shoaib Iqbal into the AAP fold, saying the five-time MLA has been convicted in several cases and the ruling party in Delhi would do anything for vote bank politics. Addressing a press conference at the party office here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Kejriwal for inducting Iqbal ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

"By inducting Iqbal in the AAP, Kejriwal has proved that he would do anything for vote bank politics," Patra said. Patra also alleged that Shoqaib Iqbal's son had used derogatory language against the Prime Minister during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

He said Shoaib has been convicted in several cases and "there is an unending list of grave offences under his name".

