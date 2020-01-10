'Tiranga Rally' against CAA taken out in Hyderabad (Eds: adding Owaisi's comments) Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI): "Tiranga Rally," an anti-CAA protest led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was taken out here on Friday with thousands of people marching with the national flag. Shops and establishments near Charminar downed shutters in support of the rally organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, comprising various Muslim groups.

The rally which would cover a distance of about three km from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripuram began around 1 p.m. "Nahi Chalega Nahi Chalega CAA Nahi Chalega. Hindustan Zindabad," protesters chanted slogans holding placards.

The city police made elaborate arrangements and also regulated traffic in the old city. Owaisi claimed that the huge number of protestors, by attending the rally, had sent out a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the people of Hyderabad have rejected CAA.

He asked the gathering if they would show documents like Aadhar if government officials or police asked for it. If anybody comes from government or police and asks for Aadhar card, will you show Aadhar card or not? You will not show? Will you show documents? Will you show Aadhar card.

What will you show? You will say I belong to Bharat.., he said..

