BJP General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday warned government officials against "troubling BJP workers". "I want to warn you that if you trouble workers, then BJP workers and leaders are not wearing bangles. We work in a dignified manner, believe in democracy but that doesn't mean we don't know, how to give it back. (Aapne (Govt officials) agar karyakartaon ko pareshan kiya toh BJP ke karyakartaon aur netaon ne koi choodi nahi pehen rakhi hai. Hum sharafat se kaam karte hain, prajantantra me vishwas karte hain, iska matlab ye nahi ki humein maryada thorhna ni aata)," he said while addressing a public meeting here.

The BJP leader said a list of all those officers is being prepared who are "indulging in sycophancy, corruption, and troubling BJP workers. "And once the list is complete, that dialogue of Sholay ...ab tera kya hoga re (what will happen to you now)," he said. Taking a jibe at the Superintendent of Police, he said, "What is the name of that SP? "Murga"? Whether he is "Murga" or anything else, we will make him a "murga" when our government comes to power. We have made a list of officials whom we are going to make "murga," he said. (ANI)

