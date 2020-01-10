Left Menu
SC's order rebuff to arrogant stance of Centre on J-K, says Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that the Supreme Court's order regarding restrictive orders in Jammu and Kashmir is clearly a "rebuff" to the "unconstitutional and arrogant stance" of the Centre and the J-K administration.

P Chidambaram (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that the Supreme Court's order regarding restrictive orders in Jammu and Kashmir is clearly a "rebuff" to the "unconstitutional and arrogant stance" of the Centre and the J-K administration. "SC order is a rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed in J&K," Chidambaram tweeted.

"The entire team in J&K that designed and executed the plan should be changed. A new set of administrators who respect the Constitution should be appointed. The former Governor of J&K, Mr Satpal Malik, should own responsibility and resign from his present post of Governor, Goa," he said in another tweet. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court while hearing petitions challenging restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir stated that the freedom of the press is impacted by the shutdown of communication and the internet in the region.

The top court today directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review the restrictive orders imposed in the region within a week. (ANI)

