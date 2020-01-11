Left Menu
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seen managing traffic after rally in Hyderabad

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party workers were on Friday seen managing the traffic in Hyderabad here after a rally carried out by the party led to congestion on the road.

AIMIM had taken out a massive 'Tiranga Yatra' in protest against CAA and NRC in Hyderabad, Telangana on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party workers were on Friday seen managing the traffic in Hyderabad here after a rally carried out by the party led to congestion on the road. The leaders and workers of AIMIM had taken out a massive 'Tiranga Yatra' in Shashtripuram to mark their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens here on Friday.

Owaisi said that the 'Tiranga Yatra' was not done for politics, but to tell those people who praise Nathuram Godse that we have to fulfil the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. "It is not a politics it is tri-colour which is the strength of the country. We took out Tiranga Yatra and will also do so in future because we want to tell those who hold tri-colour but chants slogans in praise of Nathu Ram Godse that we took the tri-colour from them to show that we have to fulfil the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar," Owaisi told ANI.

He said that everyone should be happy that people were holding tri-colours on the streets of Hyderabad, adding that "Sanghis, however, won't be happy and will not be able to digest this". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

