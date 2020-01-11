Easy to contest LS, state assembly elections as compared to local body polls: Bhupesh Baghel
Buoyed by the victory of Congress candidates in the recently held urban local body elections in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Friday that it's easy to contest elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly as compared to local body elections. In a veiled attack launched on the opposition in the state, he said, "It is easy to contest Lok Sabha elections. Contesting Vidhan Sabha is a bit tough but contesting local body elections is toughest."
"Your victory shows that you consistently kept in touch with the voters," he added. "It is for the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh that we have won all 10 seats in Nagar Nigam. We have also won 28 Nagar Palikas and 61 Nagar Panchayats," he added.
"The representatives of the urban local body in Raipur have greater responsibility on their shoulders as Raipur is the window through which people who come to Chhattisgarh see the state. The image of the state is formed by the Raipur as those who come to Railway Station or airport here to visit the state first see Raipur," he added. (ANI)
