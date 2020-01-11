Activists hold protest rallies against Modi's visit

Hundreds of protesters staged protest outside Kolkata airport and various parts of the state on Satruday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city during the day. Youth Congress activists assembled outside Kolkata airport and shouted slogans against Modi demanding that he should not be allowed to land in the city.

SFI activists assembled near Jadavpur University, Golpark, College Street, Hatibagan and Esplanade with placards which read 'Students Against Fascism.' "We protest the visit of the Prime Minister who is behind the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the attack by saffron forces in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus," SFI leader Debraj Debnath said. "We are against the visit of Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders who are dividing people to Bengal"..

