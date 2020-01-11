President Tsai Ing-wen declares victory in Taiwan election

Taipei, Jan 11 (AFP) Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen declared victory in Saturday's election as voters delivered a stunning rebuke of Beijing's campaign to isolate the self-ruled island, handing its first female leader a second term.

"Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our free democratic way of life and how much we cherish our nation," Tsai told reporters as she announced her victory. (AFP) MRJ

