DMK announces Rs 5 L financial aid to slain cop's family

The DMK on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the family of the policeman who was shot dead by two persons at a check post bordering Kerala. In a statement here, DMK chief M K Stalin said the government should expedite investigation and ensure that those involved be brought to book.

Stalin said this should be the last time such an incident has occurred in which a policeman had lost his life. The leader of the opposition in the State Assembly also requested the state police chief to strengthen check posts to ensure safety to those who are on duty.

Special sub-inspector Wilson was killed on Wednesday. Two unidentified men had shot at the SSI using a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at the Kaliyakavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.