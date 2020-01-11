Left Menu
BJP running proxy govt in JK: Cong

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 20:40 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of running a proxy government in the Union territory and widening the gap between the people and administration, leading to the piling up of common man's problems. It said for the relaxation of security clampdown and restoration of people's liberties, allowing the resumption of usual political activities of "genuine" mainstream leadership and make the administration accountable to the people in J&K, all hopes are now pinned on the apex court .

"The BJP is busy distracting people's attention from real issues to escape its duty in absence of any meaningful political process amid the prevailing situation in the erstwhile state," J&K Pradesh Congress Committee said in a statement here. It alleged that "the doors of high offices in the UT administration are open to the BJP and affiliated people only" and there is no institution in the government left to take a call for redressal of people's grievances as a result the gap between them and the administration.

The widening gap between people and the administration, in turn, is leading to the piling up of problems, the J&K Congress alleged. It said unlike the BJP functionaries, the opposition is being denied all facilities and liberties to expresses the people's resentment and anger against the maladministration.

The Congress statement said the BJP, after failing in its "mission 44 plus" of securing more than 44 seats in the 88-member House in the erstwhile state during the 2014 assembly polls, experimented "north pole-south pole" misadventure of forming alliance government with the PDP for its lust for power and it brought havoc in the state. The BJP subsequently made an abortive bid to install its own government and is "now running a proxy government, without allowing any voice of difference or political dissent with its political philosophy", it said.

The J&K Congress alleged "the administration is obliged to take directions from the local BJP leaders, who continue to preside over official functions like inaugurations of public works against all settled norms of governance and democracy". "No one in the administration dares to question such unauthorised acts by former ministers and ex-legislators of BJP," the JKPCC said. PTI TAS

