Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starmer launches UK Labour leadership bid with call to end factionalism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 22:36 IST
Starmer launches UK Labour leadership bid with call to end factionalism
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will step down after the party's worst general election performance since 1935 handed Johnson's Conservatives, or Tories, a large majority in parliament. Image Credit: Flickr

Keir Starmer, the frontrunner in the race to lead Britain's main opposition Labour Party, has pledged to end feuding within its ranks and take the fight to Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he wins the contest. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will step down after the party's worst general election performance since 1935 handed Johnson's Conservatives, or Tories, a large majority in parliament.

The Corbyn era, which began in 2015 when the veteran socialist unexpectedly won the leadership, was marked by bitter infighting between the party's leftist and centrist wings. "We cannot fight the Tories if we are fighting each other. Factionalism has to go," Starmer, 57, said on Saturday in a speech in Manchester, northern England, to formally launch his leadership campaign.

Starmer urged party supporters to stop attacking the achievements of the Labour governments led by Tony Blair and then Gordon Brown between 1997 and 2010, and not to dismiss Corbyn's record. "We are not going to trash the last Labour government, but nor are we going to trash the last four years," he said. "There have been very many important moves."

Despite winning three successive general elections -- the only Labour leader to do so -- Blair is unpopular with many within Labour who say he betrayed the left and led the country into a disastrous war in Iraq. "Blairite" is considered an insult by those on that wing of the party. Centrist Labour supporters say Corbyn's radical agenda, which included sweeping nationalizations, failed to win over the electorate. They used "Corbynista" as a negative label.

Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, was Labour's Brexit policy chief under Corbyn. He pushed for a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union but has said that the result of the December general election had "blown away" that argument and Labour should now move on.

He said the future focus should be on ending fiscal austerity, investing in public services, and winning public arguments against Johnson, whom he described as lacking principles and a moral compass. "I've never known a time when a radical Labour government was so needed," said Starmer.

In the first stage of the party leadership contest, candidates must seek the backing of fellow Labour members of parliament. Starmer has received 68 nominations so far, a long way ahead of his nearest rival, Corbyn loyalist Rebecca Long-Bailey, who has 26 nominations.

He also has the backing of Unison, the public service workers' union, which is seen as a crucial endorsement. The overall winner in the contest, in which grassroots party members will cast their ballots, will be announced on April 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Odisha to approach Centre for caste-wise enumeration of SEBCs, OBCs during 2021 census

The Odisha government on Saturday decided to approach the Centre to conduct a socio-economic caste enumeration during the general census in 2021. The state government made the decision during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nave...

Four dead as severe storm sweeps through southern US

Authorities say at least four people have died as severe storms sweep across parts of the US South, bringing high winds and unrelenting rain. The Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office in Louisiana said on Facebook that the bodies of an elderly cou...

Delhi BJP shortlists over 1400 probable candidates for Feb 8 polls

The election committee of the Delhi BJP in its meeting on Saturday, shortlisted more than 1400 names as probable candidates for the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital that will go to polls on February 8. The meeting held in the eveni...

Rapper Dave and singer Capaldi lead BRIT Award nominations

Rapper Dave and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for this years BRIT Awards with four nods each, in a new, slimmed-down list of prizes at Britains top pop music honors. Both will contest the same categories at n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020