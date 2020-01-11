Telangana: Former Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu joins BJP

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs and other leaders here. Narasimhulu said: "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda, I have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Dr Laxman, BJP's Telangana unit president, was also present on the occasion. Motkupalli Narasimhulu left the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2018. He was a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu government.

G Kishan Reddy said: "I welcome Motkupalli Narasimhulu on behalf of the BJP and its members. I hope he works for the development and welfare of the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

