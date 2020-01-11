Telangana: Former Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu joins BJP
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs and other leaders here.
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs and other leaders here. Narasimhulu said: "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda, I have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party."
Dr Laxman, BJP's Telangana unit president, was also present on the occasion. Motkupalli Narasimhulu left the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2018. He was a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu government.
G Kishan Reddy said: "I welcome Motkupalli Narasimhulu on behalf of the BJP and its members. I hope he works for the development and welfare of the state." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Telangana: Hyderabad drug racket busted, three apprehended
India boils over the brutal gangrape of Telangana woman vet
Amit Shah accuses Cong of misleading people, says CAA has no provision to take anyone's citizenship away.
'Understand the chronology': Priyanka takes dig at Amit Shah over NRC remarks
Amit Shah accuses Cong of misleading people, says CAA has no provision to take anyone's citizenship away ASHASH