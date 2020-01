All India News Schedule For Sunday, Jan 12

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Belur Math in Howrah to celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh to attend pro-CAA rally beginning 2 pm.

---------------------------------------------------------------

NATIONAL BUREAU

* Briefing by Congress 'Fact Finding Committee on JNU Violence' at noon.

----------------------------------------------------------------

NCR BUREAU

* Indian Youth Congress to march from Mandi House to Raisina Road to commemorate 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand at 1 PM * BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to address press conference at 1:30 PM.

* Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will speak at Jamia Millia Islamia at 3 PM * Shashi Tharoor will also speak at JNU at 6 PM

-----------------------------------------------------------------

NORTHERN REGION

*UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate National

Youth Festival with union minister Kiren Rijiju in Lucknow

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHERN REGION

* Demolition process of illegal flats in Kochi's Maradu * Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to attend Ramakrishna Math event in Chennai at 10.30 AM

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

EASTERN REGION

*Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Howrah to celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

*PM to address function to mark 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust. *Defence Secretary Ajoy Kumar at an event in Kolkata.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WESTERN REGION

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Jabalpur at 2 pm. * Formal announcement on Goa BJP chief by 10.30 am in Panaji.

PTI DV

DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.