Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit India next month: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 15:49 IST
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit India next month: report
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India early next month and hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, a media report said on Monday. This will be his first trip to India after assuming office in November last year and the third high-level visit to New Delhi by a member of the new Sri Lankan government headed by the prime minister's brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to travel to India in early February but the dates are yet to be finalised, Sri Lankan news website 'The Sunday Morning' quoted sources in the Prime Minister's Office as saying. India is keen to establish closer links with the new Sri Lankan government and offer financial assistance to develop the country, particularly the Tamil-dominated North and East and estate community areas, the report said.

In his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa travelled to India on a three-day visit and held talks with Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi had announced a financial assistance of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka including USD 50 million to fight terrorism after holding "fruitful" talks with the island nation's President.

Last week, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was in India and held talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on exploring ways to further deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment. The Prime Minister's visit will come as the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) in Sri Lanka continues to push for a political solution for the Tamils which includes the full implementation of the Indian-brokered 13th amendment to the Constitution.

During President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit to India, Modi had highlighted the importance of implementing the 13th amendment to the Constitution. The 13th amendment forced a temporary merger of the two provinces - Northern and Eastern provinces - subject to a referendum there, but the Supreme Court, in 2006, ruled the merger as "unconstitutional" and said the two provinces must be separated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Aramco's 'greenshoe option' pushes IPO to record USD 29.4B

Dubai, Jan 12 AP Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its initial public offering raised a record USD 29.4 billion, a figure higher than previously announced, after the company used a so-called greenshoe option to sell milli...

3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir: Police.

3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir Police....

Protesters gather again in Iran, chant against authorities - Twitter posts

Scores of protesters gathered for a second day in Iran on Sunday chanting slogans against the authorities following the militarys admission it had shot down a passenger plane in error after days denying it was to blame, social media posts s...

Veteran PTI journalist Babul Baruah dies

Veteran PTI journalist Babul Baruah, who was associated with the premier news agency for nearly 40 years, has died following prolonged illness. He was 80. Baruah joined PTI in 1966 at its Guwahati bureau before he was transferred to Itanag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020