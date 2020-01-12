Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renaming KoPT will have no impact on its performance: CPI(M)

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kollkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 16:00 IST
Renaming KoPT will have no impact on its performance: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Sunday criticised the Centre for its decision to rename the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, contending that the rechristening will have no material impact on the port's performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 150th anniversary programme of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday, had announced that it will be renamed after the Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder.

"When (Narendra) Modi came to power, we thought the government will be a game changer. Now, we see that the government is a name changer," CPI(M) leader and former MP Mohd Salim said. "Ideally, the navigability of the Haldia Dock Complex (part of KoPT) should have been increased by improving its draft," Salim told reporters here.

He also said the BJP leaders are misleading the people with various interpretations of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Aramco's 'greenshoe option' pushes IPO to record USD 29.4B

Dubai, Jan 12 AP Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its initial public offering raised a record USD 29.4 billion, a figure higher than previously announced, after the company used a so-called greenshoe option to sell milli...

3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir: Police.

3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir Police....

Protesters gather again in Iran, chant against authorities - Twitter posts

Scores of protesters gathered for a second day in Iran on Sunday chanting slogans against the authorities following the militarys admission it had shot down a passenger plane in error after days denying it was to blame, social media posts s...

Veteran PTI journalist Babul Baruah dies

Veteran PTI journalist Babul Baruah, who was associated with the premier news agency for nearly 40 years, has died following prolonged illness. He was 80. Baruah joined PTI in 1966 at its Guwahati bureau before he was transferred to Itanag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020