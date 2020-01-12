Puducherry CM condemns withdrawal of Stalin's 'Z+' security cover

Puducherry Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Sunday condemned the withdrawal of the "Z plus" security cover of DMK president MK Stalin by the Centre.

"The withdrawal of Z plus security cover to the DMK leader by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is a clear political vendetta, exposing Stalin to security threats," he wrote on Twitter, while strongly condemning the step taken by the Centre.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is an ally of the ruling Congress in Puducherry. The party has three members in the territorial Assembly and it provides outside support to the Congress government here.

