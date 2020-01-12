Left Menu
Delhi BJP's women wing takes out march in support of CAA

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 20:54 IST
The Delhi BJP's women wing took out a march in Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday in support of the amended Citizenship Act. Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party volunteers participated in the march from the Delhi BJP's office on Pandit Pant Marg to Central Park in Connaught Place.

The march was organised by the women's wing of the party and led by the party's New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi. "Our youth are being misled by creation of an atmosphere of confusion. It is our responsibility to apprise them about this law because they are related to our family," Lekhi said.

She also alleged that students were being misled by some political parties for their own gain.

