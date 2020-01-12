Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 22:40 IST
Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies
Pentagon (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies, an assertion made by President Donald Trump in justifying the killing of Iran's top general.

While Esper said he agreed with Trump that additional attacks against U.S. embassies were likely, he said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that Trump's remarks to Fox News were not based on specific evidence on an attack on four embassies. "What the president said was that there probably could be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that view," Esper said. "The president didn't cite a specific piece of evidence."

When pressed on whether intelligence officers offered concrete evidence on that point he said: "I didn't see one with regards to four embassies." Since confirming that Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani had been killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, administration officials have claimed they acted because of an imminent risk of attacks on American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

Democrats and a few Republicans in Congress have questioned the justification of the attacks and said they have not been given adequate, detailed briefings. Trump said on Friday Iran probably had targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and was aiming to attack four U.S. embassies before Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3.

"We will tell you probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad," Trump said in a clip of an interview on Fox News. "I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies." Esper said in a separate interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that the administration had "exquisite intelligence" that a broader attack against multiple embassies was likely but that could only be shared with the "Gang of Eight," a group of top congressional leaders who get briefed on sensitive information that the rest of Congress does not have access to.

National Security Adviser Mike O'Brien echoed Esper's comment that the administration had "exquisite intelligence" on NBC's "Meet the Press" that a threat was imminent but did not comment on evidence saying four embassies were targeted. Republican Senator Mike Lee on Sunday said he was worried about the integrity of information the president and security briefers have provided Congress about Iran.

"We were given somewhat general statements, and I believe that the briefers and the president believe they had a basis for concluding there was an imminent attack. I don't doubt that. It is just frustrating to be told that and to not get the details behind it," he said on CNN. Michigan Congressman Justin Amash, a critic of Trump who left the Republican Party, responded to Esper's comments on Twitter on Sunday.

"The administration didn't present evidence to Congress regarding even one embassy. The four embassies claim seems to be totally made up. And they have never presented evidence of imminence—a necessary condition to act without congressional approval—with respect to any of this," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reveal your power, believe you can do it: PM to youths on Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary

Recalling Swami Vivekanandas conviction in youths power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the young generation to reveal that power, while lauding them for leading new stream of innovations in the country. Mentioning some of ...

Ten years after devastating quake, Haitians struggle to survive

Every morning as the sun rises over the dusty, overgrown ruins of the Haitian capitals iconic cathedral, Paul Christandro, who lived nearby all his life, thinks about the day ten years ago when he watched it come down, killing his friends.O...

41 trekkers rescued in Ladakh, Chadar trek suspended for two days

Forty-one trekkers undertaking the Chadar trek were rescued after water overflowed over ice on the Zanskar river in Leh, a senior official said. The official also announced a temporary suspension of Chadak Trek for the next two days due to ...

Iran Guards say missiles did not aim to kill US troops

Tehran, Jan 12 AFP Irans Revolutionary Guards said Sunday they did not aim to kill US troops when firing a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces. Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not import...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020