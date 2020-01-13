Rajnath, Gadkari attend Road Safety Stakeholder Meet in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday participated in the Road Safety Stakeholders Meet here.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday participated in the Road Safety Stakeholders Meet here. The meet was organised as the 31st National Road Safety Week is being observed across the country.
The event was also attended by Union Minister VK Singh and Regional Vice President of World Bank for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer.
The National Road Safety Week was inaugurated by Gadkari in Nagpur on Saturday. It is organised every year in January by the National Safety Council of India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
