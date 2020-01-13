Sanjeev Balyan welcomes Yogi govt's move on withdrawing 'fake' cases in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan on Monday welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for approaching the court to withdraw "fake" cases in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. "I thank Yogi. The police had registered fake cases at that time," Balyan told ANI when asked about the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to appeal in court for withdrawing four more cases related to Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

The BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar said that Congress should respect the federal structure of the country. "This is central law. There is a federal structure. Both state and Centre should respect each other's rights," he said while responding to a question about Congress-ruled states refusing to implement the Citizenship Act. (ANI)

