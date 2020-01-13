Left Menu
Congress to hold protests across Maharashtra over book controversy

The Congress is going to hold protests across Maharashtra on January 14 against the book, 'Today's Shivaji Narendra Modi', by BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, according to sources in the party.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress is going to hold protests across Maharashtra on January 14 against the book, 'Today's Shivaji Narendra Modi', by BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, according to sources in the party. Earlier yesterday, leaders from all three parties in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, criticised the book and termed it an 'insult' to the ideals of the Maratha king.

"We condemn the attempt to equate Narendra Modiji with Shivaji Maharaj by the Delhi office of the BJP. Shivaji Maharaj was known for his values and ideology which kept everyone together and established Swarajya. All those ideals are being threatened here and the status of Shivaji Maharaj is being brought down," Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant told reporters on Sunday. Similarly, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in a series of tweets, also criticised the book and its author and alleged that Goyal had earlier "abused Maharashtra and Marathi people."

NCP leader and Cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government, Dhananjay Munde also put out a tweet criticising the book, in which he said that "nobody can match the greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." Meanwhile, Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing good work for the country as Chhatrapati Shivaji did, and that is why he has compared him with the Maratha icon.

"Shivaji Maharaj is not only for Maharashtra but is also a great hero of our country. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he started works like Shivaji. PM Modi revoked Article 370. The CAA has been implemented," Goyal told ANI. "Comparing Narendra Modi with Shivaji means that the people of India feel as safe today as they did during the time of Shivaji. India has gained respect in the world under PM Modi," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, through a tweet, BJP leader Goyal had shared photos of his book release event held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI)

