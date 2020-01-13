Left Menu
Tejaswi Yadav takes dig at Nitish over 'no question of NRC in Bihar' remark

Soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated there is 'no question of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state', RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took a dig at JDU chief stating that his statements are always different from his actions.

  ANI
  • |
  Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  Updated: 13-01-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:19 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to media personnel in Patna on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated there is 'no question of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state', RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took a dig at JDU chief stating that his statements are always different from his actions. "Your (Nitish Kumar) statements are always different from his actions. If they are not in favour of the CAA or NRC then he should have cleared to the House today that he will not allow the NPR process," said Yadav while speaking to ANI on being asked about Kumar's stand on NRC.

He alleged that Kumar's government has betrayed the trust of people by keeping them in delusion with false promises. "The JDU had said before as well that they will not compromise on Article 370, National Register of Citizens (NRC), triple talaq.......but what they did and they voted in their favour. Now People do not trust Kumar as he has betrayed people's trust and did something which is against the Constitution. They are keeping the people in delusion," Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties held a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly against the CAA, NRC and NPR.The Opposition MLAs, including RJD and CPI (ML) MLAs, held placards that read, "A resolution must be passed against NRC, NPR and CAA in the state Assembly." JDU, an ally of BJP in Bihar, voted in favour of CAA in the Parliament. Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister had said in the Assembly that there is no question of implementing the NRC in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified his stance on the exercise.

"No question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," said Kumar in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

