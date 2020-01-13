PM Modi does not have guts to speak to students on economy: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have the courage to speak to the students in universities on why the economy of the country had become a disaster, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, while asserting that the PM did "not have the guts" to do so. Modi was doing the biggest disservice to the nation by dividing it and distracting the attention of people, he told reporters after a meeting of the Opposition that was attended by the leaders of 20 parties.

"Narendra Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters of these universities on why the economy has become a disaster, why has it become a basket case and why unemployment in India is at its highest in 50 years. "Unfortunately, the prime minister of the country does not have the guts to do this," Gandhi said.

Modi did not have the guts to face the students of the country and so he crushed them using the police, he alleged. "I challenge the prime minister to go to any of the universities, stand over there without his police, without his infrastructure and tell the people what is he going to do with this country," the Congress leader said.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, LJD chief Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among those present at the meeting. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stayed away from the Opposition meet.

