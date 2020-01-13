Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlin plans Libya summit in January: government spokesman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:00 IST
Berlin plans Libya summit in January: government spokesman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said Monday, amid a whirlwind of diplomatic efforts to push for an end to the crisis. "The preparation for such a conference is ongoing, it should in any case take place in January here in Berlin," said Steffen Seibert.

The spokesman said he could not provide a firm date as yet, but confirmed that Sunday January 19 was a possible option. Berlin's confirmation came after a series of talks by parties likely to attend any such summit.

On Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow where both parties -- mediators in the crisis -- called for international efforts to end the strife in Libya. Merkel also spoke with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the issue on Monday, according to the Egyptian government.

Separately, Turkey's presidency said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be travelling to Berlin on Sunday, but did not give further details. The heads of Libya's warring sides were to meet in Moscow later Monday to sign a ceasefire deal ending nine months of heavy fighting.

The two sides are expected to sign an agreement on the terms of a ceasefire that took effect over the weekend, raising hopes of an end to the fighting that has wracked the oil-rich North African country since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Jalaj Saxena's seven for hand Kerala 210-run win over Punjab

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena picked up seven wickets for 51 runs with his off-spin to guide Kerala to a 21-run win over Punjab in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Monday. Chasing a meagre 146 runs for win, Punjab lost wickets at...

Steve Coogan, Sarah Solemani to pen, star in #MeToo comedy

Actors Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani are writing and set to feature in a comedy-drama about sexual politics in the wake of the MeToo movement. According to Deadline, the project, cheekily-titled Chivalry, will be produced by Coogans Baby ...

Maha: Two fall to death during funicular railway work

Two labourers engaged in construction work for funicular railway fell to their death from a hill in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The workers, identified as Ganesh Vaila 26 and Jaywant Hadal 38, lost their balance...

EXCLUSIVE-India urges boycott of Malaysian palm oil after diplomatic row – sources

Indian palm oil importers have effectively stopped all purchases from top supplier Malaysia after the government privately urged them to boycott its product following a diplomatic spat, industry and government sources said.The warning, issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020