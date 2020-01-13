Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish says 'no justification' for nationwide NRC, but is open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:56 IST
Nitish says 'no justification' for nationwide NRC, but is open

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that a country-wide NRC was "needless" and had "no justification" but was open to a debate on issues that have created "turmoil", including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly, Kumar said his government agreed in principle to the National Population Register (NPR) like it did 10 years ago when the exercise was last undertaken.

He also emphasised that caste names be included in the census when it is done. "It (the NRC) would be needless (koi zarurat hai nahin) and have no justification (koi auchitya nahin). And I think the Prime Minister, too, has spoken clearly on this," he told the House while thanking it for unanimously ratifying the Constitution amendment for extending quotas for SCs and STs in Parliament and state assemblies by another 10 years.

About the CAA and the National Population Register, Kumar said he was agreeable to having a debate in the assembly. "This session has been convened for a specific purpose. However, there is a lot of turmoil over CAA, NRC and NPR. I agree with the Leader of the Opposition that there should be a discussion on these," he said.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, in his brief but impassioned statement, had said, "The nation is on fire" on the issues of CAA, NRC and NPR and sought to know whether the chief minister "stands with Lalan Singh or Pavan Varma and Prashant Kishor". Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh is the JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha. The party had voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both houses of Parliament, to which Varma, a national general secretary, and Kishor the national vice president had taken strong exception.

Kumar said he was ready to have a discussion in the House over "extra details" being sought as part of the NPR. While being agreeable to a debate on all the three issues highlighted by Yadav, Kumar noted,"But I must say something about NRC. How does the question of NRC arise? "It arose in the context of Assam, as a consequence of the accord signed by the Rajiv Gandhi government following the Assam agitation (on the issue of illegal immigrants). We have no inkling that such an exercise would be conducted across the country." Kumar, who heads a coalition government with the BJP, was the first chief minister from the NDA to have said there will be no NRC in Bihar.

"Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented)," Kumar had said last month. PTI ANW NAC SK SK SK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids 11 locations in Kolkata in connection with Hawala case

Enforcement Directorate ED conducted raids at 11 locations here on Monday linked with hawala operator Inamul Haq.Haq, a cattle smuggler, was arrested in March 2018 by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with an alleged bri...

U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that revived a 1.68 billion lawsuit against Irans central bank by families of troops killed in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon in light of a new f...

NGO moves SC challenging CAA, National Population Register

An NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the government notification on the exercise for preparing National Population Register NPR be declared unconstitutional. The plea filed by Minority Front ...

MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

An Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice chancellor of a university was on Monday remanded in police cust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020