Nomination process for Delhi polls to begin on Tuesday

The nomination process for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election will start from tomorrow in office of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. The timing shall be from 11 am till 3 pm. The last date of filing nomination will be on January 21. Date for scrutiny of nomination will be January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

As many as 70 returning officers' offices will be there for accepting nominations. List of the same has been published in form of public notice. There are 13,750 polling stations in 2,689 locations.

According to 2015 data by Delhi CEO, altogether 1,413 nomination papers were received. As many as 231 candidates were rejected. The final figure of contesting candidates were jotted down to 673. Delhi goes to polls on February 8 as announced by ECI on January 6. Result will be announced on February 11.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force from January 6 immediately after election dates were announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

