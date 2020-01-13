Left Menu
Never met anyone from Dushyant Chautala's family, says Capt Abhimanyu

Senior Haryana BJP leader and former minister Captain Abhimanyu has denied having ever met anyone from the family of state's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hisar (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:13 IST
BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu. Image Credit: ANI

"I respect Ram Kumar Gautam. He is my representative as well because he is an MLA from my area. I do not need to give any explanation but, yes, I would like to say that neither my family members nor I ever met anyone from Dushyant Chautala's family in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh or anywhere, barring once when the govt accommodation where I used to live was allotted to Dushyantji," Captain Abhimanyu told reporters here on Sunday.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Gautam tendered his resignation from the post of party vice-president on December 25, saying that he resigned from the party post as he was hurt over the fact that JJP-BJP alliance was sealed in a meeting at a mall in Gurugram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

