New Goa BJP president pays tribute to Parrikar; takes charge

New Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Monday paid tribute to late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar before taking charge of the top party post in the coastal state. Tanavade, accompanied by party workers from Panaji and nearby Taleigao town, offered tribute to Parrikar at Miramar beach, where the last rites of the former chief minister and BJP stalwart were performed in March 2019.

The BJP leader also paid floral tribute to Goas first Chief Minister Dayanand Bandodkar, whose memorial is situated at Miramar beach. Talking to reporters, Tanavade said his priority would be to further strengthen the party, which is ruling the state, ahead of the next assembly election (due in 2022).

The BJP has set a target to cross the 30-seat mark (in a house of 40) in next assembly election for which all workers have started working, he said. Tanavade was elected unopposed as the new Goa BJP chief on Sunday. The 54-year-old former MLA succeeded Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar, who held the post for two consecutive terms..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.