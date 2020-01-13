No hesitation to form new alliance in Bihar: BJP's Sanjay Paswan

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Paswan on Monday said that the party has no hesitation to form a new alliance in Bihar if incumbent BJP-JDU coalition government does not work due to any reason. Speaking to ANI, Paswan explained, "We never said that Bihar should be RJD free. In Bihar, the power of RJD should stay because it is the only opposition in the state, not Congress or any other political party. If our alliance is disturbed due to some reason then we will not hesitate to form a new alliance. We will try to keep NDA intact, and more partners and alliance should join us."

On being asked about the Shiv Sena forming an alliance with Congress in Maharashtra, he said, "In Maharashtra, one of our oldest allies, Shiv Sena left us, and allied themselves with Congress. Lalu was in power earlier by opposing BJP. We want our oldest partners and allies to stay with us, and even if they leave, we will have the freedom to choose new partners." Exuding confidence over the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Paswan said, "Whichever government comes in Bihar, the government will be formed with the help of BJP, and the government will be of BJP. That is very clear."

The Bihar assembly elections are expected to take place later this year. (ANI)

