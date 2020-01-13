Trump: "Doesn't really matter" if there was an imminent threat from Soleimani
President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending threat to the United States but also saying that was not important given the military leader's history.
"The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was 'eminent' or not, & was my team in agreement." Trump wrote, presumably misspelling "imminent."
"The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qassem Soleimani
- Donald Trump
- Iranian
- United States
- Democrat
ALSO READ
Pictures of coffins carrying bodies of Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes surface online
Slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani laid to rest in his hometown
US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon.
SA Minister Aaron Motsoaledi accuses Donald Trump for failing to promote world peace
PM Modi conveys New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump