Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. targets Maduro-picked top legislator, six others in fresh Venezuelan sanctions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:32 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. targets Maduro-picked top legislator, six others in fresh Venezuelan sanctions
File photo Image Credit: IANS

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on seven Venezuelan government officials it said led a bid by Venezuelan socialist President Nicolas Maduro to wrest control of the country's congress from U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.

This month, troops blocked Guaido from entering congress long enough for the Socialist Party to declare allied legislator Luis Parra as head of parliament. Opposition legislators in a separate session on Jan. 5 re-elected Guaido and later returned to the legislative palace to hold the session.

Washington blacklisted Parra and six other current or former officials "who, at the bidding of Maduro, attempted to block the democratic process in Venezuela," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. Sanctions prohibit access to U.S. financial markets, freeze any assets in U.S. control and prohibit those in the United States from any transactions with those targeted.

The other Maduro-aligned National Assembly delegates blacklisted on Monday are Jose Noriega, Franklyn Duarte, Jose Brito, Conrado Perez, Adolfo Superlano and Negal Morales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Vikings DC Edwards won't return

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday that defensive coordinator George Edwards will not return to the team, meaning Zimmer is hunting for two new coordinators. Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was hired as head coach of...

Iranian Foreign Minister begins 3-day India visit on Tuesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in midst of spiralling tension between Iran and the US. On Wednesday, Zarif will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides delivering a lecture a...

Didn't hurl abuses on Modi, said what people wanted to hear: Congress' Irfan Ansari

Congress leader Irfan Ansari on Monday defended himself over his controversial remark made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he did not hurl any abuse on Modi but had said what people wanted to hear. This justification fro...

Protest in Thane against book comparing Modi with king Shivaji

A lesser-known Maratha outfit onMonday staged a protest against a Delhi BJP leaders bookcomparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empireMembers of the Sakal Maratha Samaaj shouted slogans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020