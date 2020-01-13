Poll authorities seize over Rs 49 lakh from bizman in Delhi
Ahead of the Delhi polls, the surveillance team on Monday seized over Rs 49 lakh from a businessman in Arjun Nagar area, officials said. The static surveillance team made the seizure during a routine inspection in the area falling in the Krishna Nagar constituency, they said.
In a statement issued by the Office of the District Election Officer (East), authorities said the businessman claimed that he was "carrying Rs 49.16 lakh cash for a business purpose". The vehicle was being driven by the businessman accompanied by his father, which was intercepted in routine checking by the surveillance team, it stated.
"The Returning Officer has also informed the Income Tax Department about the seizure of cash. The I-T Department and Delhi Police are taking further steps in this regard," the statement said. The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
