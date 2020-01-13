Even PM Modi doesn't mention 'achhe din' now, quips Salman Khurshid

Reacting sharply to the rise in retail inflation rate under the present regime, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that now, even the latter does not talk about 'Achhe din'. "How long we will be told that inflation is under control? When will we get to know about 'achhe din'? Nowadays, even Prime Minister doesn't mention why 'achhe din' has not come and even if it has come, why it is not visible," Khurshid told ANI here.

Khurshid went on to say that the rising inflation will impact the poor the most. "It is very sad because inflation impacts the poor the most. Many of the social welfare schemes have been impacted by it and the budget has been reduced," he added.

Retail inflation rose to 7.35 per cent in December 2019 as compared to 5.54 per cent in the previous month, the government said on Monday. The last month's food inflation was 14.12 per cent as against 10.01 per cent in the month of November last year, according to official data. (ANI)

