PM extends greetings on Uttarayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people on the festival of Uttarayan, saying the atmosphere all around is full of happiness. "Best wishes on Uttarayan. Enjoy the festival with family and friends," he tweeted.

In a message in English and Gujarati, he said the skies of Gujarat are full of colourful kites and there is an atmosphere of happiness all around. Uttarayan is a festival associated with harvest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.