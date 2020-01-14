Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nomination process kicks off for Delhi elections

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:57 IST
Nomination process kicks off for Delhi elections

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections began on Tuesday with authorities issuing the notification for the February 8 polls, officials said. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

"The notification for the Delhi election was today issued by poll authorities. Nominations have begun for the upcoming Assembly polls," a senior official said. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.

"The nomination process started from today at the offices of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. It began at 11 AM and will end at 3 PM," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said. The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

De Villiers says IPL form would be crucial to comeback bid for T20 World Cup

Retired South African big-hitter AB de Villiers on Tuesday said efforts are on to ensure his comeback in the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia, a plan in which his IPL form will play a crucial role. Speaking to Cricket Austra...

President Shein stresses significance of unity between Zanzibar, Tanzania

President Ali Mohamed Shein touted tangible socio-economic gains and unshakeable faith in the unique union that gave birth to the United Republic of Tanzania as the nation celebrated the 56th Revolution Day here yesterday.While highlighting...

I feel like a kid again, says 36-year-old Bravo WI comeback

The battle-hardened Dwayne Bravo, at 36, returns to the West Indies squad feeling like a kid, more than three years after playing his last international. For Bravo, who fell out with his board following a bitter dispute over the then pay st...

Cardinal denies he manipulated retired pope on celibacy book

Vatican City, Jan 14 AP The Vatican cardinal who co-authored a bombshell book with Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI reaffirming priestly celibacy is denying he manipulated the retired pope into publishing. Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah, who heads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020