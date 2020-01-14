Nomination process kicks off for Delhi elections

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections began on Tuesday with authorities issuing the notification for the February 8 polls, officials said. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

"The notification for the Delhi election was today issued by poll authorities. Nominations have begun for the upcoming Assembly polls," a senior official said. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.

"The nomination process started from today at the offices of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. It began at 11 AM and will end at 3 PM," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said. The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll.

