Dhanavelou making move to shift allegiance to BJP: Pondy govt

A day after rebel Congress MLA N Dhanavelou called on the Puducherry Lt Governor to complain about the 'stalling' of schemes evolved for his assembly constituency, government whip R K R Anandaraman on Tuesday alleged he was making a move to shift his allegiance to BJP. Anandaraman said the Congress legislator's allegations against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and other ministers here were "too serious" and the party high command would initiate disciplinary action against him soon.

Addressing reporters here, he said for some time now Dhanavelou has been levelling "unfounded" allegations against the Chief Minister and the Congress government. The Chief Minister and the PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam were now in Delhi apprising the high command of the 'anti party' activities of Dhanavelou.

Alleging that the rebel MLA was planning to shift his allegiance to the BJP, the government whip said, "the very fact that Dhanavelou had met the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi,who is also an agent of the saffron party here shows that his intention is to identify himself as a member of the BJP." Despite the Congress government facing 'several hurdles' because of Bedi, he said it has been able to implement developmental projects in the Union Territory. On Dhanavelou's charges that implementation of schemes in his Bahoor segment was stalled, the government whip said the assembly constituency has been taken care of by implementing schemes at an outlay of Rs 100 crores to promote tourism and infrastructural facilities.

Last week, Dhanavelou had told media that the Congress government was "steeped in corruption." Dhanavelou had also said he would submit a detailed memorandum to the AICC leader Sonia Gandhi bringing to her notice "corruption and malpractices" encouraged by Chief Minister and other Ministers in Puducherry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.