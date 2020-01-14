Left Menu
J-K Lt Governor's Advisor terms arrested DySP Davinder Singh as black sheep

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan on Tuesday described the arrested Jammu and Kashmir police DySP Davinder Singh as "black sheep" and lauded the police for nabbing him.

  • ANI
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:18 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:18 IST
Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan on Tuesday described the arrested Jammu and Kashmir police DySP Davinder Singh as "black sheep" and lauded the police for nabbing him. "Every organisation has a black sheep and he (Davinder Singh) was a black sheep too. However, credit goes to Jammu and Kashmir police who identified him, caught him and exposed the conspiracies being hatched by him," Khan told reporters here.

"It is unfortunate that political parties are doing politics on matters which are directly related to the security of India," he said. Jammu and Kashmir police intercepted a vehicle on Sunday and arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh along with two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists while they were travelling together. (ANI)

